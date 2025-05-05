New Gibraltar Regulation: Tighter Rules on Investment Promotions

Effective 1 May 2025, the Gibraltar Government has introduced new rules that significantly tighten the promotion of high-risk investments known as speculative illiquid securities. Europa Trust Company Ltd. reports further on the changes and exceptions.

What’s Changing?

Only investors who meet specific criteria—such as being high net worth or sophisticated investors—will be allowed to receive marketing materials related to these types of investments. Promotions to general retail clients are now explicitly restricted.

These securities include certain debentures and preference shares where the proceeds are used for:

Loans to third parties,

Buying financial or real assets,

Funding property development.

Exemptions Apply

Regulated firms may still promote to qualifying individuals who have provided signed declarations confirming their eligibility and understanding of the risks.

For Legal and Financial Professionals

If you’re advising clients in this space or affected by the new regulation, you can access the the Financial Services (Restricted Promotions) Regulations 2025 here

