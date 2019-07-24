New Corporate Partnership with Currency.com

Eugenie Cottrell of AINF announced an exciting corporate partnership for the locally based dog charity.

“AINF is proud to welcome Currency.com as its new corporate partner for the year 2019/20.

Currency.com has offered to provide not only financial help but help with our social media presence and to provide us with support in any way possible throughout the next twelve months.

AINF understands the importance of corporate partnerships and understands it is a part of the community. It can only continue its work whilst working hand in hand with the businesses and individuals throughout Gibraltar, and looks forward to a fruitful partnership with the exciting locally based business that is Currency.com”

Nigel Crome of Currency.com said,

“Currency.com takes our obligation to protect those animals that have no voice very seriously and we have staff members whose families work very closely with animal charities across Europe.

We are very happy to offer what help we can, practical or financial to help AINF as their corporate partner. We are very conscious of the stray dog and abandonment problem in Gibraltar and surrounding areas and we are particularly happy to support AINF’s international efforts to rehome those stray dogs not only to homes in Gibraltar but also to Germany, Finland, Holland and Sweden. This trans-European effort is brilliant to see, people cooperating across national boundaries.

As a finance &technology company we are very glad to hear from AINF that the recent advances in messaging services such as Whatsapp make their international efforts possible and substantially easier. The ability to communicate across continents for virtually no cost brings people together and it is heart warming to see such technology deployed to protect those animals that cannot stand up for themselves. Instant communication lies at the core of modern technology and alongside AI, is used in Currency.com’score platformwhich allows the Group to deliver world class products every time.

Ms Cottrell said,

“We were so happy to be approached by Currency.com, knowing it is a locally established business working in the same community we are and contributing to Gibraltar’s success from animals to employment and technology.

We would love to develop corporate partnerships with other brands in Gibraltar and look forward to working with Currency.com for the next 12 months.”

About AINF

AINF is a locally registered charity which cares for abandoned and stray dogs in Gibraltar and surrounding areas where there is a link to Gibraltar. It is funded by donations and is a not for profit organisation. In the last four years it has arranged the rehoming of 700 plus dogs to loving homes and monitors these adoptions.

AINF is keen to establish strategic corporate partnerships, if you believe you can help please contact us on info@ainf.gi

About Currency.com

Currency.com group operates the world’s first securitised token exchange and is seeking regulation in Gibraltar in the near future. Currency.com aims to be the world’s best crypto trading platform and products, and will do so by implementing world class proprietary applications and technology.