New Bank leadership roles announced in Gibraltar

NatWest International has announced new leadership appointments in Gibraltar.

In January, the bank launched its new vision to ‘become a bank that’s easy to deal with’. To support this, NatWest International has reviewed how its business is organised in each jurisdiction and, following a fantastic number of applications for new roles, finalised the leadership teams in each jurisdiction.

Personal, Premier Banking, Business Banking, Corporate & Commercial and Local Real Estate Finance, have been combined under a new division called ‘Local Banking’. Funds Banking, services for Financial & Corporate Service providers, and Institutional Real Estate Finance, now form a new ‘Institutional Banking’ division.

Gordon Paterson has been appointed to the new role of Head of Local Banking, NatWest International, Gibraltar. Gordon, who has moved to Gibraltar to take on the post, has held various roles within the RBS Group. His most recent roles since joining RBS International in 2007 have been as Head of Corporate Credit and latterly leading the Real Estate Finance business for RBS International based in Jersey.

Ian Harcourt who has been appointed Head of Institutional Banking in Luxembourg, will continue to have responsibility for Financial & Corporate Service providers in Gibraltar and the customer team already in place serving that market will remain and report to Ian.

Commenting on the re-structure and the new roles that have been created, Andrew McLaughlin, CEO, said: “To truly become a bank that’s easy to deal with, both for our customers and our colleagues, we know we have to make changes to how our business is organised to support this. Congratulations to our new leaders, and those taking on new roles within our business.”