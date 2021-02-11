Navigating Gibraltar’s Funds Legislative Framework and EU Exit changes

SPEAKER: Ernest Lima, Partner XReg Consulting

DATE : 24th February 2021

TIME: 10am

Our first Zoom training for 2021 is not to be missed. There have been significant changes to the financial services legislation over the past couple of years, this webinar aims to help attendees understand the legal framework (specific to funds) and how the different pieces of legislation interact with each other.

Ernest will also be covering the key parts of the Financial Services Act and how they apply to funds and fund counterparties.

Please note that although it is about legislation, it is relevant for everyone who works in financial services, and not only lawyers.

Price: £35 for GFIA, GBA & GACO Members; £50 for non-members (invoices for the event will be sent separately by email once you have registered.)

