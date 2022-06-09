NatWest International launches Gibraltar’s first Green Mortgage

In February 2021 NatWest Group set out an ambition to become a leading bank helping to address the climate challenge. As part of this strategy NatWest International has today launched the first green mortgage to the Gibraltar market, rewarding Retail Banking customers for playing their part in the fight against climate change.

The new mortgage product offers lower interest rates for mortgage customers purchasing energy-efficient homes with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A or B

Gordon Paterson, Country Head, NatWest International, Gibraltar said: “We want to help home buyers to make greener choices, particularly as one of the core parts of our purpose as a bank is to help address the climate challenge. Our customers are increasingly interested in purchasing energy efficient homes and by offering those customers a lower mortgage rate, we want to have a positive impact on the environment. This is just one of many ways we are supporting and encouraging greener choices.

Our customer insight shows that, knowing they can get a lower interest rate on their mortgage could encourage customers to consider energy-efficiency as a factor when choosing to purchase a new home. Energy bills are lower in greener properties, property values remain higher and evidence shows they’re better for wellbeing too, because they’re less costly to run which makes them better for people’s financial health. Our Green mortgage rewards customers making decisions based on long-term benefits – for them and the planet. It really is a win-win situation.”

The Hon. Professor John Cortes MP, Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change, Heritage and Culture, Gibraltar Government said “We are passionate about helping our residents to make more climate-friendly life decisions. Choosing an energy efficient home is better for home owners and for the environment and we applaud this move by NatWest International to bring this product to market.”

Eligibility criteria

At NatWest International we want to reward our customers who buy a new home that meets the government’s energy performance ratings. When you buy a new home with a valid Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A or B, we’ll offer you a discounted 2 year fixed-rate mortgage.

Residential mortgages up to 90% LTV

BTL mortgages Up to 75% LTV



For more information visit the following link: Green Mortgages | NatWest International