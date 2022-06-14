SAVE THE DATE

Intermediaries are consistently looking for solutions that provide regulatory compliance, operational efficiencies, improved revenues, capacity creation and greater speed-to-market.

MGAs & Brokers: Finding a Better Operating Model

Tuesday, June 28 | 2 p.m. BST

Join us for this panel discussion designed specifically for UK and EU intermediaries, where attendees: Will gain a better understanding of the market condition driving changes in MGA and Broker operating models

Learn about the innovative and award-winning intermediary solutions offered by both Artex and Gallagher Re

Gain practical knowledge from real-life case studies

SECURE YOUR SPOT

I’m looking forward to an engaging discussion. Hope to see you there.

Sincerely,

Stewart McLaughlin

Stewart_McLaughlin@artexrisk.com

+44 (0) 207 877 6073