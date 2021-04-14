We hope you are all keeping well.

We would like to announce that this year we have decided to change our colour from yellow to green, as the green ribbon is the international symbol for Mental Health Awareness.

The theme chosen for 2021, by Mental Health Foundation is ‘Nature’. Please see attached a poster with our calendar of events for Mental Health Week 2021.

This year our ‘Wear Green Day’ is on Wednesday 12th May, and as in previous years we can provide packages (green) with information, ribbons, flags and collection tins.

We are selling green t-shirts (sponsored by Casais) in case you would like to buy them (£5 per t-shirt, adults’ sizes only).

Please see below the schedule organized by Clubhouse Gibraltar for Mental Health Week 2021

Sunday 9th May: Event organised by the 2018 Nursing Students, Gibraltar #LetsGetMovingForMentalHealth

Event organised by the 2018 Nursing Students, Gibraltar #LetsGetMovingForMentalHealth Monday 10th May: 11am Facebook Live with Emily Adamberry-Olivero M.B.E. & launch of virtual fundraising events

11am Facebook Live with Emily Adamberry-Olivero M.B.E. & launch of virtual fundraising events Tuesday 11th May: Testimonials (Clubhouse members & friends)

Testimonials (Clubhouse members & friends) Wednesday 12th May: Information stall & Wear Green Day

Information stall & Wear Green Day Thursday 13th May: 10am Webinar (Clubhouse Gibraltar Services, Mental Health First Aid and Mental Health & Nature)

10am Webinar (Clubhouse Gibraltar Services, Mental Health First Aid and Mental Health & Nature) Friday 14th May: 9am Flag Day

As in previous years we would like to encourage individuals and organizations to participate in this awareness campaign and to send us their photographs wearing green so that we can share them on social media.

Please follow us on Facebook and social media

Thank you very much for your support.