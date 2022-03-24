Mental Health Awareness Week 2022

This year our ‘Wear Green Day’ is on Friday 13th May, and as in previous years we can provide packages (green) with information, ribbons, flags and collection tins, at your request. We are selling green t-shirts at £5.00 (adults’ sizes only), please see sample attached.

Please see below the schedule organized by Clubhouse Gibraltar for Mental Health Week 2022:

Monday 9 th May 2022- ‘The Hive’ (Clubhouse Gibraltar Young Adults Group) Podcast Launch.

‘The Hive’ (Clubhouse Gibraltar Young Adults Group) Podcast Launch. Wednesday 11 th May 2022- Mental Health Information stall at the Piazza from 10am to 1pm.

Mental Health Information stall at the Piazza from 10am to 1pm. Thursday 12 th May 2022- Members and Supporters testimonials Online.

Members and Supporters testimonials Online. Friday 13 th May 2022- ‘Wear Green Day’ and Clubhouse Gibraltar Flag Day.

‘Wear Green Day’ and Clubhouse Gibraltar Flag Day. Saturday 14th May 2022- ‘The Wellness Route’ (please find the poster attached). This will be open to the general public and we are going to have stations in Casemates, Piazza, Midtown Park and Commonwealth Park with activities to promote Mental Health Awareness and Wellness. In each station there will be different activities to promote wellbeing and at the end of the event each person who has completed the route will receive a certificate, a leaflet with tips to improve wellbeing and a healthy gift.

We would like to encourage individuals and organizations to participate in this awareness campaign and to send us their photographs wearing green by email, so that we can share them on our social media platforms. Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Thank you very much for your support.