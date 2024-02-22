Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Catalan Audiovisual Council

THE GIBRALTAR REGULATORY AUTHORITY (“GRA”) AND THE CATALAN AUDIOVISUAL COUNCIL (“CAC”) SIGN A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO FOSTER COOPERATION AND THE EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION

The GRA, as Gibraltar’s broadcasting regulator, and the CAC, the independent regulatory authority that regulates audiovisual communications in Barcelona, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) on 20th December 2023, with the aim of fostering cooperation and the exchange of information between both regulators.

The MoU encourages and supports the regulation of media literacy, paying special attention to the protection of minors and other vulnerable groups. The planned cooperation between both regulators is aimed at developing and strengthening the understanding of their respective media landscapes, as well as exploring and exchanging information on common areas of interest.

The GRA and the CAC are both members of the European Platform of Regulatory Authorities, an association that brings together 55 audiovisual regulatory bodies from 47 European countries and territories and that aims to serve as a forum for debate and to coordinate aspects related to media literacy regulations, amongst other broadcasting matters.

As a result of the MoU, two staff members from the GRA recently travelled to Barcelona on a familiarisation visit at the invitation of the CAC. During their three-day visit, they collaborated closely with the team at the CAC, learning about the Catalan media landscape and gaining a better understanding of the CAC’s Media Literacy campaign. The experience was hugely beneficial to the GRA as it further develops its own ‘Media Literacy Matters’ Campaign.

The GRA has a duty, under the Communications Act 2006 (“the Act”), to promote media literacy and better public awareness and understanding of any material published on electronic media. The responsibilities assigned to the GRA under the Act, allows for a better public understanding of the associated risks of electronic media content, and how material is selected and made available for publication via electronic media.

For further information, please contact the GRA Broadcasting Division on 200 74636 or email to broadcasting@gra.gi.