Managing the Risk of Financial Crime

GACO – The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers – is pleased to announce its biannual event Risk on The Rock is back in Gibraltar and will take place on 22nd September 2022.

Aside from local speakers, the event will have 4 high level international speakers: David Lewis, Managing Director and global head of AML Advisory and intelligence practice, Kroll; Geoff White, Investigatory journalist and author; Che Sidanius Lawyer, author and Global Head of Financial Crime & Industry Affairs at Refinity; and, Maxine Hulme QPM, Ex Metropolitan Police and now inspirational speaker.

This half-day event will include a buffet lunch and will take place at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel in Gibraltar. In previous editions the event has always been fully booked and there were attendees in excess of 150. We expect again a full house for this years’ event and as places are limited suggest you book early.

The topic will focus on how to effectively manage Risks of Financial Crime. And the event is not purely focused on financial institutions. As every economic sector can be affected by financial crime, all senior managers of all local industries will undoubtedly find the event informative and are invited to attend.

Chas Foster, Vice-Chairman of GACO and Head of the Training Committee and main organiser of the event, commented: “This even is not exclusively focused at Compliance Officers and MLRO’s. It is as well directed at any Senior Manager of any company based in Gibraltar. If you are an executive or non-executive director, a risk manager or have any other management responsibility, you will want to attend this event and make yourself aware of the financial crime risks you are exposed to and how to efficiently and effectively manage those to protect the integrity of your company, of your economic sector and ultimately of Gibraltar PLC.”

Carlos M. Martins, Chairman of GACO, further commented: “GACO has made every effort to bring to Gibraltar high level specialists and speakers for this unique event. We have made sure that the attendance fees were kept to a very low level (£80 for GACO members and £115 for non members, per attendee) in order to ensure that any senior manager in Gibraltar – be it a manager from a Multinational or from a simple SME – can attend the event without stretching any company budget. There is absolutely no reason to not attend the event. Don’t miss out.”

Further details on the event, the programme and the speakers can be found under the following link: https://gaco.gi/news/210-risk-on-the-rock-2022-managing-the-risk-of-financial-crime.

Contacts: Chas Foster and Carlos M. Martins (info@gaco.gi; 22500554)