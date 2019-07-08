Lottoland hits 10 million customers worldwide!

Online lotto operator celebrates its sixth birthday

and hits the 10 million customer milestone

World leading online lotto provider Lottoland now has over 10 million customers worldwide, having increased its customer base by 67% in less than two years.

Launched in 2013, Lottoland disrupted the lottery market by offering consumers the chance to win huge jackpots instantly. The company is now active in 15 markets, has over 350 employees and in 2019, it was ranked as the #1 lotto company in Europe and #2 ranked fastest growing gaming company.*

It is the first and only company in the gaming sector to have established its own insurance model and company – holding itself up to the highest standard with regards to industry best practice and transparency. This model has meant that Lottoland has been able to continuously disrupt the market with new products and offer record breaking jackpots continuously. Its “Random and insured Number Generator” (RiNG™) enables the company to insure against large payouts and fulfil jackpot wins instantly.

In 2017, it launched its own global lottery, WorldMillions, which was the world’s first global lottery, offering a twice-weekly jackpot. Then in 2018, it launched a range of instant lotto “GO!” jackpots , which offers customers a chance to win jackpots up to £160m every hour, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

As a result, Lottoland has its seen customers win huge jackpots and to date. In June 2018, it paid out €90 million to one lucky winner in Germany. This win was subsequently confirmed by the Guinness World Records as the largest online gambling payout.

Aside from its gaming products, Lottoland also launched its PARENT campaign in 2018. PARENT aims to help mitigate the risks posed by online gaming trends among young people today. The initiative supports parents, educators and youth representatives across the board to educate and empower young people to stay safe online.

Commenting on the milestone, Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell, said, “We’re so excited that 10 million customers are now using Lottoland. No matter what type of business you’re in, to reach over 10 million customers is a significant achievement – and we could not be more proud.

“As well as disrupting the market, we have been able to pay out huge sums to our jackpot winners and that’s an amazing thing to be able to do. We have lots of plans to keep innovating in this market and we hope to achieve a few more world records and business milestones in the future.

“Lottoland is an exciting business to be working in and we believe we have something new and innovative to offer our customers – and with 10 million already through the door, we think our customers must agree too.”