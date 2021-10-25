Lord Frost to update Lords European Affairs Committee on current state of UK-EU relations

Tomorrow, Tuesday 26 October 2021, the House of Lords European Affairs Committee will hear from Lord Frost and Cabinet Office officials on the latest developments in the UK’s relationship with the European Union.

Following the agreement of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) at the end of 2020, there have been a number of ongoing tensions in the UK-EU relationship – most notably the ongoing disagreements over the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland. In his last appearance before the Committee in May, Lord Frost predicted that the relationship would remain “a bumpy ride… for some months.”

The Committee will therefore question the Minister on the current state of UK-EU relations, including how well the TCA is functioning. It will also seek to gain more clarity on other recent policy announcements relevant to the Committee’s work, notably the decision to delay the introduction of border controls on EU imports and the Government’s plans for regulatory divergence from the EU.

The evidence session will take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 26 October 2021 in Committee Room 4 and can be viewed live on parliamentlive.tv

Witnesses:

Lord David Frost CMG , Minister of State, Cabinet Office

, Minister of State, Cabinet Office Susannah Simon, Director of the Trade Partnership, EU Secretariat, Cabinet Office

Topics likely to be covered in the session include: