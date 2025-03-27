Legal 500 Rankings 2025; ISOLAS recognised with 6 new entries and 3 notable achievements

ISOLAS expertise recognised by Legal 500 as six additional individual rankings are added to their already impressive list of accomplished lawyers.

Senior Partner, The Hon Albert Isola CBE, is ranked as ‘Hall of Fame’ for Fintech, the highest accolade Legal 500 offers. Albert joins Partner Jonathan Garcia who maintains his rank as ‘Leading Partner’ within this space.

Jonathan Garcia himself is also recognised this year within the Investment Funds space achieving the rank of ‘Next Generation Partner’.

Senior Partner Peter Isola moves up to ‘Hall of Fame’ within Commercial, Corporate and M&A alongside Partner Steven Caetano who maintains his ‘Leading Partner’ status.

Peter also maintains his position as ‘Hall of Fame’ within TMT and ‘Leading Partner’ within Gambling Law and Private Client.

In addition to Steven’s long-standing ranking in Commercial, Corporate and M&A, and Gambling Law as a ‘Leading Partner’, he is now also recognised as ‘Leading Partner’ within TMT.

Partner Adrian Pilcher achieves ‘Leading Partner’ for Tax alongside Stuart Dalmedo who maintains his position as ‘Next Generation Partner’ within this sector. ISOLAS LLP also improve their firm ranking for Tax as a Tier 1 Firm.

Adrian also maintains his rank as ‘Leading Partner’ within Private Client together with Partner Emma Lejeune.

Partner Christian Caetano now joins Christian Hernandez as ‘Leading Individual’ within Banking and Finance.

Managing Associate Nicholas Isola is recognised by Legal 500 as a ‘Leading Associate’ within Real Estate and Construction along with Associate Louise Anne Turnock who is recognised for her expertise in all things Tax.

Along with the new, and existing entries mentioned above, Mark Isola KC continues as ‘Recommended Lawyer’ within Dispute Resolution together with The Hon Neil Costa who maintains his ranking as ‘Leading Partner’ within this sector.

James Montado maintains his position as ‘Next Generation Partner’ within Dispute Resolution together with Samantha Grimes as ‘Recommended Lawyer’ and Associate Danielle Victor as ‘Leading Associate’.

Samantha Grimes is also recognised as a ‘Leading Partner’ within Real Estate and Construction together with Sarah Bray as ‘Next Generation Partner’ and Katrina Isola as ‘Leading Associate’.

All in all, ISOLAS can boast a total of 36 rankings made up of 11 Firm rankings and 25 individual rankings, including 3 Hall of Fame, 8 Leading Partners, 5 Next Generation Partners and 4 Leading Associates.

ISOLAS CEO Marcus Killick OBE said “This is a true testament of ISOLAS, and the teams, expertise and knowledge in their respective areas of expertise. We must thank our clients for their continued trust and support over the years.”