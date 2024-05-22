Launch of the ‘SME Resource Hub’

Saturday 25 May 2024 marks six years since the EU General Data Protection Regulation (the “EU GDPR”) came into force. Whilst largely similar, the EU GDPR was superseded by the Gibraltar General Data Protection Regulation (the “Gibraltar GDPR”) on 1 January 2021, providing a comprehensive and modern framework for the local data protection landscape.

In recent years, awareness about the importance of data protection and privacy matters has significantly increased, and as a result, meaningfully impacted small to medium-sized organisations (“SMEs”), particularly regarding the way they process personal data. Noting the emergence of new technologies and the benefits they bring to society and the economy more generally, it is also acknowledged that the amount of personal data processed systematically by organisations is on the rise.

It is therefore ever more important to create greater awareness about the need to collect and use personal data securely, responsibly, and legitimately. It is equally important for individuals to be aware of the risks to privacy, as well as their rights under data protection law.

Amongst other advantages, good information management helps prevent potential harm or distress to individuals, assists organisations in not falling victim to cybercrime, and helps maintain customer trust in organisations, which makes good business sense.

As part of its ongoing awareness-raising efforts, the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”), as the Information Commissioner, has today launched an ‘SME Resource Hub’ on the GRA website. To access the SME Resource Hub, please use this link: https://www.gra.gi/data-protection/privacy-awareness/sme-resource-hub

The resources provide user-friendly guidance on a variety of topics, ranging from the principles of data protection, to managing data breaches, and ensuring compliance during business closure. The guidance is presented by way of social media campaigns, infographics, and awareness-raising audio-visuals.

Help us raise awareness about the importance of data protection, irrespective of your organisation’s size, by viewing and sharing the resources published.

For further information please contact the GRA by telephone on +350 200 74636 or by email using privacy@gra.gi.