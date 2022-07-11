Late filing penalties & tax amnesty

Late filing penalties

Legislation has been published to increase late filing penalties for companies – these increased amounts are to come into operation on 1st July 2023 .

Currently the penalties are £50 for late filing, with an additional £300 for late filing by more than three months, and an additional £500 for late filing by more than six months.

These are set to increase to the following:

Company size Late filing After more than 3 months overdue (additional amount) After more than 6 months overdue (additional amount) Micro / small £100 £450 £750 Medium £750 £1,250 £2,000 Large £1,500 £3,500 £5,000

The penalties may be set aside by the Commissioner of Income Tax if it appears to him that the taxpayer had a reasonable excuse throughout the period of default for not complying with the filing deadlines.

Company size is as defined in Schedule 9 of the Companies Act 2014 – see below. A company must fall within two of the three parameters in the current and preceding year to be classified as small/micro or medium sized. Similarly it takes two consecutive years of meeting the relevant criteria to move from a larger to smaller size. In the first year of incorporation only that period is relevant to the classification.

Small / micro Medium Large Net turnover (pro-rated if more or less than a year) Up to £10.2m Up to £36m Over £36m Balance sheet total (total assets) Up to £5.1m Up to £18m Over £18m Average persons employed Up to 50 Up to 250 Over 250

Tax amnesty – and penalty

Following its announcement in the budget of 28th June, a tax amnesty for companies has been introduced into legislation.

Any company that believes it has under-declared its taxable profits in respect of its 2020 and 2021 accounting periods and as a result has been assessed for a lower amount than should have been the case may elect to revise their position and file amended returns before 31 December 2022. On doing so the company will be assessed on the additional tax with no additional charge to tax.

Any company not filing amended returns in accordance with the above, but which is found to have under-declared its taxable profits will be required to pay the taxation assessed – as well as a further charge “equivalent to the entirety of the amount assessed to tax”.

The Bill introducing the above changes can be seen here

For further information please contact either myself – neil.rumford@gi.ey.com or stephen.carreras@gi.ey.com

Neil Rumford | Partner | Tax Services

EY Limited

Thank you for considering the environmental impact of printing this email.

We hold your email address for the purpose of sending you information because we think it may be of interest to you. We have obtained your email address either from previous communications between us, or from publicly available information.

Should you wish us to change or update your email address in our records, please send an email to info@gi.ey.com , including your new email address.

Should you not wish to receive any further bulletins or newsletters from us, please simply send an email to unsubscribe @gi.ey.com (no message required)