Kusuma Trust supports Gibraltar’s response to Covid19

As a Gibraltar-based charity, Kusuma Trust Gibraltar wanted to support the fantastic work of the Gibraltar Health Authority in preparing for and treating patients who contract Covid19. We have donated £10,000 to the central Covid19 fund, which will be used to purchase additional medical equipment and protective materials for those working on the front line.

The charity is also been keen to support the most vulnerable in our community, those who are likely to be most affected by the social-distancing and lockdown measures.

The Gibraltar Care Agency’s ‘Meals on Wheels’ initiative is currently providing one hot meal a day to individuals in the community who are over 70-years of age and who are unable to cook for themselves, either because they have no support from family or because they live alone and are unable to prepare meals for themselves. A grant from Kusuma Trust Gibraltar will cover the cost of providing one meal a day to seventy-two individuals for four weeks during the lockdown period.

April Smart-Devicenzi from the Care Agency commented: “the generous donation provided by the Kusuma Trust has enabled the Care Agency to provide nutritious hot meals to those vulnerable isolated members of our community not capable to provide this for themselves. The provision of this will ensure the overall health as well as providing a well- being check and a friendly smile upon each and every delivery as this might be the only people they see that day. This provides peace of mind all round.”

Young people have also been amongst those affected by the lockdown. Calls to Childline’s free helpline service doubled during the month of March, while social-distancing policies meant that the charity was forced to cancel two of its biggest annual fundraising events. There were also logistical and financial challenges involved in continuing to deliver the helpline service whilst maintaining standards of confidentiality, supervision and accountability. Kusuma Trust Gibraltar has committed to financially support the daily helpline for a period of three months, which will enable the charity to focus on supporting young people during this difficult time.

“Childline staff and volunteers are dedicated to providing our Helpline and our Appropriate Adult service every day of the year, no matter what the circumstances” explained Annie Green, Chairperson of Childline Gibraltar.

“We knew that complying with “lockdown” regulations would be challenging but it was vital to ensure that there was no interruption to our services. Remote working conditions were established, ensuring that Childline’s service via the Helpline, WhatsApp, email and Live Chat continued uninterrupted.

The Kusuma award will alleviate the inevitable budgeting concerns and allow our staff to commit more fully to supporting and engaging with the children and young people who contact Childline, especially during these unprecedented circumstances. We are so very grateful to Kusuma for their very prompt and generous response.”

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar is also supporting students and teachers while local schools are closed due to the virus. We have committed £12,000 to the Department for Education to provide additional home-learning resources. The money will enable students and teachers to access the online resource “GCSEPod,” which provides Key Stage 4 content that will allow current Year 11s to continue to develop skills they will need for Year 12, and allow our Year 10s to make a smoother transition to Year 11 in September.

We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the medical professionals and staff at the Gibraltar Health Authority, teachers, civil servants and all other essential services, key workers and volunteers who are working tirelessly to slow the spread of the virus and protect our community during these challenging times.

For more information about Kusuma Trust Gibraltar and our work in the local community, please visit our website www.kusumatrust.gi and follow us on social media.