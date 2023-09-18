Kusuma Trust Launches 2023 Professional Development Award scheme

Applications for the Kusuma Trust Professional Development Award are now open.

Every year Kusuma Trust supports individuals working in Gibraltar to undertake professional development courses where there is no funding available from the Government or their employer.

Recipients of the funding must be working in areas that directly benefit those living and working in Gibraltar. Applications will be accepted from groups of employees but may be subject to requests for further information.

Candidates applying for the Professional Development Award must meet the following criteria:

Be working in Gibraltar for a minimum of three years immediately prior to commencement of their selected course.

Be employed in a role that directly impacts and benefits those who live and work in Gibraltar.

Demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their occupation.

Applications for our 2023 Professional Development Awards opened on Monday 18 September and will close on Friday 20 October.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend an interview the week commencing Monday 6 November.

For more information or to download an application form, please visit the Kusuma Trust website at www.kusumatrust.gi