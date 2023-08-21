Kusuma Trust Gibraltar Launches 2023 Excellence Prize

For more than 10 years Kusuma Trust Gibraltar has recognised and rewarded high performing students in Gibraltar. Each year we award a series of Excellence Prizes to students in Gibraltar who perform exceptionally well at A-Level or undergraduate level, and as a result have obtained a place at a leading university. The prize is an incentive for high achieving students to pursue their chosen subject and have the best possible opportunities to study at the best universities.

This year we will once again be awarding prizes of £3,000. The application process is now open and will remain open until Friday 15th September.

To find out more details and how to apply visit https://www.kusumatrust.org/gibraltar/excellence-prize/

For a more detailed description of our Excellence Award programme please see https://www.kusumatrust.org/project/excellence-prize/

About Kusuma Trust Gibraltar

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar is a family-led trust making philanthropic investments in the community in Gibraltar. We give grants to causes, organisations and people that are making a positive difference to society. We choose partners based on our shared values and mutual interests

Kusuma has supported numerous worthwhile causes such as the Kusuma University Talks, Excellence Prize, Childline Gibraltar, Commonwealth Gardens and the beautification of Europa Point. Details of Kusuma Trust Gibraltar’s work can be found on the website www.kusumatrust.gi or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @KusumaGibraltar