KPMG report highlights progress towards new era for eGaming

KPMG is pleased to announce the publication of the online report from its Gibraltar eSummit.

The eSummit brought together industry experts, including regulators and Government representatives, from across the eGaming sector to reflect on the previous year’s events and assess future opportunities for those working in the eGaming space.

Touching on topics as diverse as DLT and Brexit, B2B developments and responsible gambling, the mood was largely optimistic whilst recognising the challenges that exist for operators in the coming years.

Key speakers included Wes Himes, Chief Executive of the Remote Gambling Association, who gave on his thoughts on the future of the sector, Mark Essex with the latest on Brexit, and Tom Grogan from Mishcon de Reya who presented on new technologies.

There were a number of lively panel discussions, including one led by Head of Regulation at the Gibraltar Gaming Division, Andrew Lyman, M&A activity and the changing roles of B2Bs. The final “Operators’ View” panel involved Neil Banbury of Kindred, Irina Cornides from Jackpot Joy, Juergen Reutter of MoPlay and Phil Walker from William Hill who gave some candid opinions on the challenges faced by the industry and the responses that are needed.

Jon Tricker, KPMG Managing Director Gibraltar, who moderated this last session, said the panel had been refreshingly honest in their views. “Coming shortly after GVC’s unilateral announcement to withdraw from TV advertising and football shirt sponsorship, there were divided opinions as to what was believed necessary to ensure the industry promotes responsible gambling and also address an often negative press and public perception.

“One of the benefits of the eSummits is the opportunity to get business leaders and those at the coalface together to talk frankly about current issues. It’s these kind of discussions that help others in the industry consider their own responses and helps everyone move forward.”

Commenting on the publication of the report, Will Hawkley, KPMG’s global sector lead for the leisure and hospitality sector, said there were clear themes around collaboration and innovation that shone through.

“While there are clearly many challenges ahead, it’s also apparent that there is a strong level of optimism within Gibraltar’s eGaming sector and a general will among those in the industry to tackle issues on a collaborative and open basis. Even with the potential fallout from a disorderly Brexit an ongoing possibility, it seems there is a fresh appetite to look forward and create a new era for the eGaming community.

“We are extremely grateful to all our speakers and presenters, who kindly shared their knowledge and expertise at the event, and are delighted to be able to share this further with the publication of a detailed report of the day.

“In particular, I would like to thank Continent 8 Technologies, the global technological services provider, who have been a long-term sponsor since the very first eSummit. It is their support that enables us to produce the reports which are so useful both as an aide memoire and for those who were unable to attend on the day.”

The report is available to download here.

The next in the series of KPMG eSummits will be the Isle of Man eSummit which will be held at Comis Hotel & Golf Resort, Mount Murray, on 3rd October 2019. Attendance at the eGaming summit is by invitation only. To register interest and receive information about future events, please enter your details at kpmg.co.im/eSummitSeries.