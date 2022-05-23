Save the date and register for our next event

We are delighted to invite you to our KPMG Gibraltar eSummit on Thursday 23 June 2022 at the Sunborn in Gibraltar.

A New Era for the Gaming Sector

By the time we come together in Gibraltar in June, the industry will have passed a couple of key milestones:

Publication of a new Gibraltar Gambling Act

Issuance of the white paper on the UK Gambling Act

The 2022 Gibraltar eSummit will once again bring together key players and service providers to discuss Gibraltar’s potential in the global marketplace in light of these and other developments in a fast-changing commercial and regulatory environment.

This eleventh Gibraltar KPMG eSummit will build on the success of last year’s event, which celebrated a decade of summits and was a post-pandemic reunion for many in the sector. The Summit has firmly established itself as a highlight in the eGaming calendar and a truly ‘not to be missed’ event for any professional involved in the industry.

Key focuses of our 2022 Gibraltar eSummit will include:

A new innovative series of “Power Presentations” on key regulatory issues facing the sector – including customer interaction, enforcement, player litigation and data ethics

Exploration of the application of ESG in betting and gaming, with a deep dive on diversity and inclusion

The impact of the macroeconomic landscape on the sector and forecasts for the future

Emerging products, innovation and regulatory challenges

We will also include summit favourites such as the Capital Markets & update, M&A panel and the popular Leaders & Legends session, powered by Continent 8 Technologies.

As both delegate numbers and hotel capacity will be limited, we would encourage early registration using the link below. Then please add the date to your calendar and further details will follow in due course.

The code for the delegate rate on the Sunborn is KPMG22 which can be entered on the Sunborn website.

Contact us for more information here. We hope to see you in Gibraltar soon.