KPMG Gibraltar announces four recruits to its growing practice

Stephanie Beavis, KPMG Gibraltar’s new Managing Director, has welcomed four additional recruits to the practice. The appointments add further strength to an already talented team focused on providing the best experience for clients and demonstrate the ongoing commitment of KPMG to Gibraltar.

Taking up the role of Audit Manager is Aika Khaidarova who has worked for KPMG in the UK and Kazakhstan. Petya Kitanova joins as an experienced assistant manager, having previously worked in accounting advisory helping many KPMG clients on complex technical matters. Samuel Carrero de Lamo and Anna Porteous both join as Audit Graduates.

Each individual will bring their own skills and experience to the practice, said Mrs Beavis, adding: “I am delighted to be investing in our team: we see real opportunity for KPMG in Gibraltar in these changing times.

“Aika and Petya bring valuable experience and insight from their previous positions at KPMG, while the recruitment of Anna and Sam represents the start of our development of our next generation of talented auditors.

“I am sure all four will quickly get to grips with the current challenges and opportunities for our clients in the region and enhance KPMG Gibraltar’s strong credentials even further.”