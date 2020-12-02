KPMG announces appointment of new Managing Director for Gibraltar practice

Stephanie Beavis is to become the new Managing Director of KPMG Gibraltar.

Previously based at KPMG in Cambridge and London, Stephanie is an experienced audit practitioner who has also held roles in HR, sales and operations during her 30-year career with the company. She has worked with UK and international businesses across a number of different sectors including financial services, insurance, shipping, logistics, healthcare, renewables, and travel and leisure as well as undertaking a number of secondments, including to a US financial services company.

Stephanie succeeds Jon Tricker who is returning to work for KPMG in the UK in January 2021. Commenting on her appointment, Stephanie said: “This is an ideal opportunity for me to bring together my skills and wide-ranging experience to drive forward our successful business in Gibraltar. I am looking forward to immersing myself in the gaming sector and also exploring other avenues that will bring value to our people, Gibraltar businesses and the economy.

“I have had a very warm welcome from everyone I have met and I am keen that we continue to build great working relationships with our clients and contacts, ensuring we remain the professional services firm of choice at what will be a critical time for Gibraltar.”

Mike Harper, KPMG UK’s Chief Operating Officer for Audit and a Board member of KPMG Gibraltar, congratulated Stephanie on her appointment, adding: “Stephanie brings a wealth of experience from her time at KPMG in the UK where she has worked extensively across many sectors and has built a strong international network.

“Her appointment marks another milestone in the development of the Gibraltar office and she joins the practice at an exciting time of change and opportunity for the territory. We are grateful to Jon Tricker for his excellent guidance over the past few years and wish both Stephanie and Jon every success in their new roles.”