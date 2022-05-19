Kleinwort Hambros announces sponsorship of Emerging Artist Prize winner Ayo Akingbade’s debut solo exhibition

Kleinwort Hambros has today announced that it will serve as the headline corporate sponsor of Ayo Akingbade’s debut solo exhibition, a year after the bank awarded the artist, writer and film director one of its prestigious, annual Emerging Artist prizes.

Taking place at Chisenhale Gallery in London between November 2022 and February 2023, Akingbade’s exhibition will feature two commissioned films that will explore her Nigerian heritage, looking into themes such as industrialisation and colonisation.

Kleinwort Hambros’ latest sponsorship demonstrates the bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of UK contemporary artists. The Emerging Artist Prize is just one of a number of programmes the bank has in place to support local communities and young artists throughout the UK whilst also championing a more diverse and inclusive landscape. Other efforts include partnerships with educational charity the Brilliant Club and their recent support for charities: Shelter in the UK, Clubhouse in Gibraltar, GROW in Guernsey and Jersey Women’s Refuge in Jersey.

Mo Choukeir, Kleinwort Hambros CEO commented: “We are delighted to be able to continue our support for Ayo Akingbade through sponsoring her debut solo exhibition at Chisenhale Gallery. She is an incredibly talented artist with a unique, personal style and we feel honoured to help platform her work.

“Through the bi-annual Kleinwort Hambros Emerging Artist prize, we are able to continue supporting young contemporary artists, in what has become a particularly challenging time for the arts sector due to the pandemic. This programme demonstrates our dedication to positively impacting our local communities and contributes to our ambition of becoming a leading responsible bank”

Dr. Zoé Whitley, Director of Chisenhale Gallery added: “Ayo’s vision and voice are undeniably powerful. Not yet 30 years of age, here is an artist with a unique and assured perspective on the world; poetic in presentation, highly original and affective in her handling of film, and frankly unforgettable as a visual storyteller.

“That Kleinwort Hambros recognised these same attributes in awarding Ayo the 2021 Emerging Artist Prize when co-commissioner Robert Leckie and I had the privilege of serving as nominators is a testament to the genuine, transformational excitement with which Ayo Akingbade’s films are seen and felt.”