Kleinwort Hambros announces senior appointments in its Gibraltar Client Relationship Management team

Kleinwort Hambros has today announced several senior hires to its Client Relationship Management (CRM) team in Gibraltar as the bank continues to strengthen its client offering. This follows a series of appointments across its regional offices in the UK and Channel Islands.

Joe Bautista and David Isted join as Private Bankers from J Safra Sarasin, with over 30 and 20 years of experience respectively. Joe Bautista’s vast international professional network has helped him to build a broad client book of over £1 billion of assets, ranging from private clients to institutional insurance companies as well as family offices. With a wealth of international private banking experience, gained from working in both the UK and Gibraltar, David also brings a broad range of clients to the team, which includes asset managers. Both will report to Tony Millan, senior banker and new business director.

Carlos Ibanez joins as Head of Fixed Income, also from J Safra Sarasin, with an international career spanning over 20 years. He has worked across Spain, the UK and Gibraltar, where he has been based since 2011. Carlos’s expertise, which lies in the bond markets as well as the insurance companies’ segment, has led to commendations for his work in the field, having received the Best Portfolio Manager of the Year Award in Madrid. Carlos will report to Susie Jackson, Head of Offshore Investment Management who leads the teams of Jersey, Guernsey and Gibraltar.

Laura Grover joined in late 2021 as an Associate Private Banker. Laura relocated to Gibraltar from the UK to join the Kleinwort Hambros team, after working remotely for Arbuthnot Latham Private Bank during the pandemic, and ABN AMRO Asset Management and State Street Bank before that.

Emma Perez, Gibraltar Chief Executive Officer at Kleinwort Hambros, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce the new hires in our Gibraltar office. Their outstanding reputation in the industry will be crucial for our activity in a location with such a small jurisdiction and a tight professional network.

“These appointments follow a range of hires to build the CRM team. They only reaffirm our strong commitment in Gibraltar and the local community as we look to further strengthen and grow our business in order to achieve our ambition to be a leading responsible bank for client service and expertise.”