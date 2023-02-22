Isolas Top Ranked in Chambers GLOBAL 2023

ISOLAS LLP has once again retained their ‘Band 1’ leading law firm ranking.

Often referred to as ‘the gold-standard’, Chambers and Partners delivers insight and analysis on the global legal profession that is unrivalled in its reach and depth. The Guide ranks the leading lawyers and law firms in over 200 jurisdictions worldwide, across a spectrum of categories, spanning client service, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, value for money and the depth of the team.

Ranked lawyers include Peter Isola, Senior Partner, further endorsing the international recognition of him as a leader in the market. Christian Hernandez is acknowledged as one of the leading lawyers in corporate and real estate finance, banking and financial services and Shipping whilst Mark Isola KC, continues being recognised as a leader and specialist in the fields of employment and property law.

Steven Caetano maintains his ranking in General Business Law Gibraltar and as a Global Market Leader in Gaming and Gambling whilst Samantha Grimes continues to be recognised for her work in the area of employment. Jonathan Garcia also maintains his ranking demonstrating recognition of his wealth of experience across the financial services and corporate advisory regulatory practice areas. This compliments his current recognition as a FinTech expert within Chambers FinTech Legal rankings.

Christian Caetano continues to be recognised for his expertise within the Insurance & Financial Services sector and James Montado for his work in complex high value civil litigation with an emphasis on insolvency, fraud and contentious trusts cases.

Sarah Bray as a result of her real estate work assisting and advising clients on the sale and purchase of both residential and commercial property in Gibraltar maintains her ranking.

Joey Garcia, Consultant, continues being ranked in both Chambers Global and Europe alongside his ‘Band 1’ FinTech ranking.

Marcus Killick, OBE, ISOLAS LLP CEO, said: “Once again our Partners have been rightly recognised in the Chambers Global Guide. This is recognition of the hard work and diligence across the whole firm, and is a testament to ISOLAS LLP’s continuing status as a leading law firm recognized globally. I also give my thanks to the whole ISOLAS team as well as our clients without whom this would not be possible.”

Full rankings can be seen here. https://chambers.com/legal- rankings/general-business-law- gibraltar-2:852:94:1