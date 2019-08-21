ISOLAS scores kit sponsorship deal with Europa Point F.C.

The law firm continues its commitment and contribution to the local community

Gibraltar, 21 August 2019: ISOLAS LLP has strengthened its investment in local sport as it is named main sponsor of Europa Point F.C. for the 2019/20 football season.

Founded in 2014, Europa Point F.C. plays in the Gibraltar National League of the UEFA regulated Gibraltar Football Association League. Comprised of 13-teams, Europa Point hope to build upon last week’s 0-0 draw as they face Lynx Football Club later today (Wednesday 21 August).

The club, which has invested heavily in its mentoring scheme for young players, recently signed Julian Joachim, a former Premiership footballer at Leicester City and Aston Villa, as a player/ambassador.

Joachim recently launched an app called PlayerTrader, which helps clubs scout young talents who have been released by other teams. This week’s game will also be Joachim’s Gibraltar debut.

Europa Point F.C. currently has 11 teenagers signed to the team, to help secure the future of the club’s talent, in addition to four new youth teams for under 12s and under 7s.

Teenager and Europa Point F.C. player, Omar el Yettefti, who moved to Gibraltar from Morocco at the age of 11, commented:

“The team at Europa Point F.C. supports and motivates me and, most importantly, believes in me. I’m here to work hard to achieve my dream of playing for the National Team and European Football.”

The club’s investment in young players mirrors ISOLAS’ own investment in talent through its training scheme to support future lawyers in their qualifications.

Football has grown at a fast pace in Gibraltar since the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) was admitted to UEFA in 2013, enabling national teams to play in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the UEFA European Championships, creating a world of opportunities for sportsmen and women, as local sport continues to develop its international presence.

ISOLAS has supported this journey through its rising sports law practice, which includes the preparation and negotiation of sports leisure and entertainment contracts. The firm continues to represent a plethora of local and international sports personalities to obtain the best possible conditions for anyone wanting to formalise their engagement with a sporting institution, as well as providing sporting agents with the legal backing they need to ensure clients are getting the best solution.

The continued vote of confidence in local sport has seen the GFA’s purchase of the iconic Victoria Stadium, and subsequent £15 million investment in the venue.

The investment will transform the stadium in which, as a member of the Premier Division of the GFA League, Europa Point F.C. plays, into a state-of-the-art UEFA ‘Category 4’ 8,000-seater stadium.

Manager of Europa Point F.C. Alan Bula, said:

“It is so exciting to be teaming up with ISOLAS, at a time when football in Gibraltar is developing at such a fast past. Football, and the sports scene more generally, make Gibraltar such a great place to live, and we are committed to cultivate this under the umbrella of the Gibraltar Football Association. Sponsorship is vital in supporting the ongoing development of local sport and we couldn’t wish to be working with a better business that shares our vision.”

Senior partner of ISOLAS LLP, Peter Isola, commented:

“It’s great to be able to support a local club in this way, especially as Europa Point F.C. shares our values of personal and professional growth. With our ISOLAS training scheme, we put an emphasis on development and mentorship, so to be able to partner with a club that has the same philosophy, as they displayed with the signing of Julian and their youth teams, is a great privilege.

“I, and the whole team at ISOLAS, wish Europa Point F.C. the best of luck for the rest of the season.”