ISOLAS RETAINS TOP RANKING IN FINTECH

ISOLAS is proud to announce that it has once again achieved top ranking in the Chambers & Partners FinTech Ranking.

ISOLAS’s FinTech practice has been recognised as a top tier firm for many years, and this year’s ranking is a testament to its continued success and commitment to providing high-quality legal services to its important clients in the FinTech sector. Earlier this year ISOLAS was once again recognised for their expertise in this sector having been awarded “Best Law Firm – Fund Domicile” at the Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards for the second year running. ISOLAS advises the bulk of the established fintech firms in Gibraltar and continues to lead and innovate in this industry.

The firm has been further bolstered by the return of Senior Partner The Hon Albert J Isola, who joins Partner and Head of Fintech Jonathan Garcia. The firm has a wealth of experience in all aspects of FinTech law, and have advised on a wide range of FinTech projects including the establishment of the first fully licensed crypto Bank.

The Hon Albert Isola was the former Minister for Financial Services and Gaming with HM Government of Gibraltar and held these responsibilities from July 2013 to October 2023. He was responsible for the introduction of the legal and regulatory framework for the DLT sector which was introduced in 2017 effective from the 1st January 2018. He has a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape and the challenges and opportunities facing FinTech businesses.

“We are delighted to retain our top ranking in Chambers & Partners FinTech ranking,” said Peter Isola Senior Partner at ISOLAS. “This is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are committed to continuing to provide our clients with the highest level of service.”

Partner Jonathan Garcia added, “We are also very excited to welcome Albert back, his experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our clients, and I very much look forward to working with him.”

ISOLAS is a full-service law firm with a team of over 30 lawyers. The firm has a strong track record of advising clients in a wide range of industries, including financial services, technology, and gaming.

About ISOLAS

