ISOLAS Retains 2025 top ranking: Chambers Band 1

ISOLAS Fintech team have again retained for 2025 the highest ranking available (Band 1) at Chambers & Partners.

This award recognises the firm’s commitment to innovation and excellence as it continues to drive change in this fast moving sector. The team is working on the next stage of the development of Fintech in Gibraltar.

The FinTech Team led by Partner Jonathan Garcia, has a proven track record of advising on groundbreaking FinTech projects and continues its work in replicating traditional finance models in the digital market place.

The return of Senior Partner, The Hon. Albert J. Isola CBE November 2023, has strengthened ISOLAS FinTech practice. Albert served as Minister for Financial Services and Gaming with HM Government of Gibraltar and was responsible for the introduction of the World’s first legal and regulatory framework for the DLT sector in 2018.

Fintech Head Jonathan Garcia, ranked as Band 1 Chambers & Partners FinTech Legal, is also the Chair of the Gibraltar Funds & Investments Association’s (GFIA’s) having been elected to the post in 2024 after having served as Head of Technical Committee for a number of years.

Jonathan’s expertise is also recognised by Fintech Legal respondents who say of him “…(he) helped us navigate the very complex regulatory landscape in the FinTech space. He is always available and provides comfort with his experience” and “Jonathan Garcia is extremely commercially savvy.”

Jonathan Garcia, Partner and Head of Fintech, added: “Our clients seek innovation and excellence and that is what we strive to deliver”.”

About ISOLAS:

ISOLAS is a leading law firm in Gibraltar, offering a comprehensive range of legal services to clients in financial services, technology, gaming, and other sectors. The firm is dedicated to providing practical, innovative, and client-focused solutions.