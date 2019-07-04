ISOLAS Partner named in Top 100 Future Leaders

Gibraltar, 3 July 2019: Emma Lejeune, a partner at ISOLAS LLP, has been recognised in Citywealth’s Future Leaders Top 100 for 2019.

The listing champions young professionals in the wealth sector, highlighting the leaders of today and tomorrow, under the age of 40.

The list is compiled from a number of sources. Part of the research was generated from the annual Citywealth Leaders List and the results of the 2019 Citywealth Future Leaders Awards.

This was combined with recommendations from leading figures in the financial services industry, UHNW clients, and charities. All these recommendations recognise the years of study and hard work that have enabled them to reach their current professional status.

Emma has been developing a private client practice for over 12 years. Previously a partner at another offshore firm, Emma went on to establish her own boutique private client and family office practice, before joining the ISOLAS partnership.

On top of her large portfolio of private clients, Emma has undertaken significant studies, including a diploma specialising in family enterprise advising, and regularly attends and speaks at events on private wealth, international taxation, European standards, succession and the structuring of family offices, amongst others.

Emma also has expertise in the distributed ledger technology (DLT) sector, assisting the growing industry with their DLT applications in Gibraltar, as well as ensuring regulatory compliance.

Emma said:

“It is a great honour to be named as one of the Top 100 Future Leaders. Citywealth is a valued and well-respected publication and this inclusion is a testament to the world-class team I am a part of at ISOLAS.

“I’d also like to congratulate my industry peers who also made the list – it’s wonderful to be part of a global network that actively encourages and supports each other.”

Senior partner of ISOLAS LLP, Peter Isola, said:

“It is great to see Emma recognised as the leader that she is. Since joining ISOLAS, she has been instrumental in developing our private client practice as well assisting the firm in the fast growing DLT sector.

Emma is a tremendous asset to the firm and it is of no surprise to me that she has been recognised for her knowledge and expertise, as well as the extremely high standard of client service which she offers.”