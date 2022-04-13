ISOLAS LLP Retains Top Tier Status With Legal 500 Ranking

ISOLAS LLP, one of Gibraltar’s leading law firms, has been recognised once again by the Legal 500 guide across a wide range of practice areas in its 2022 European rankings, with many of its team acknowledged as leading lawyers.

The Legal 500 has been analysing the capabilities of law firms across the world for more than 30 years. The rankings are based on a series of criteria, whereby the Legal 500 researchers highlight the practice area teams who are providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice.

Covering a wide range of practice areas, ISOLAS secured a top, Tier 1, ranking in 2 practice areas and was recommended with a Tier 2 ranking in 9 other practice areas. The firm’s Banking and Finance and Fintech were ranked Band 1, with the guide saying: “ISOLAS has a great understanding of the crypto and payment space and ability to understand the client’s needs.”

The practice areas recommended as Tier 2 were Commercial, Corporate and M&A, Dispute Resolution, Gambling Law, with the guide saying: “The firm has always provided pragmatic and practical advice. Responsive and work well in teams.” Also ranked Tier 2 were Private Client, Real Estate and Construction, Shipping, TMT, Tax, and Investment Funds, with the guide saying: “ISOLAS deeply understands the investment fund space, and more so in digital assets.”

Furthermore, 6 of ISOLAS’ lawyers have been listed in the elite “Leading Lawyers” group and 2 lawyers listed in the “Next Generation Partners” group. A total of 15 ISOLAS lawyers were mentioned by name in the Legal 500 EMEA commentary for their outstanding contribution to respective practices.

Senior Partner Peter Isola was listed as a Leading Individual in Commercial, Cooperate M&A, and Gambling Law. Peter was also featured in the prestigious Hall of Fame for TMT, with his extensive experience of online and land-based gaming, across various corporate transactions, regulatory matters, and licensing issues. Partner Christian Hernandez was recognised for his ‘internationally recognised work in Shipping, being named in the Hall of Fame.

Partner Joey Garcia was also ranked as a leading individual in TMT and Investment Funds. Partner Steven Caetano was named as a Leading Individual in Commercial, Cooperate M&A.

Newly listed Partner Emma Lejeune joins her colleague Adrian Pilcher as a recommended lawyer for Private Clients. Partner Samantha Grimes is also recognised as a Leading Individual in Real Estate and Construction.

Christian Caetano was named as a recommended lawyer and a Next Generation Partner in Gibraltar Banking and Finance. He was also listed as a key lawyer for Commercial, Corporate and M&A, alongside Gambling Law.

James Montado was also named as a Next Generation Partner for Dispute Resolution.

Senior Associate Stuart Dalmedo was named a Rising Star in the firm’s Tax practice.

Marcus Killick OBE, ISOLAS’ CEO, commenting on the firm’s strong rankings, said: “It is great news to receive the continued acknowledgement of the first-rate work undertaken by the whole ISOLAS team in this year’s Legal 500. Our experienced teams have been highly ranked in 11 practice areas, and it is wonderful to see so many of our colleagues individually recognised for their work, they all strive to ensure clients receive expert care and advice. The rankings serve as another proof point of ISOLAS’ vast experience in Gibraltar law and serves as a demonstration of our lawyers continuing to be at the forefront of legal service and innovation on the Rock.”

The full rankings can be seen here https://www.legal500.com/firms/10290-isolas-llp/10322-gibraltar-gibraltar/