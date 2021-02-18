ISOLAS LLP Retains Chambers & Partners Global Top Ranking

Chambers and Partners, the globally recognised legal directory, has today published their 2021 Chambers Global Guide. ISOLAS LLP has once again retained their ‘Band 1’ leading law firm ranking, further strengthening their world-class reputation.

Often referred to as ‘the gold-standard’, Chambers delivers insight and analysis on the global legal profession that is unrivalled in its reach and depth. The Guide ranks the leading lawyers and law firms in over 200 jurisdictions worldwide, across a spectrum of categories, spanning client service, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, value for money and the depth of the team.

Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice area(s) based on their legal knowledge and experience, their ability, their effectiveness and their client service.

Noted for his work across financial services, corporate and trust law, Senior Partner Peter Isola is once more ranked as ‘Band 1’. Partners Mark Isola QC, Christian Hernandez, Samantha Grimes, Joey Garcia, and Steven Caetano have also maintained their high standard with a ‘Band 2’ ranking, with Partner Jonathan Garcia identified as ‘Up and Coming’. In addition to his general business law ranking, Christian Hernandez retains his ‘Spotlight Ranking’ in shipping law.

New to the rankings, Partner, Christian Caetano is recognised as ‘Up and Coming’ in General Business Law. Christian specialises in Insurance & Financial Services where, in addition to regulatory matters, he is regularly instructed on mergers and acquisitions of regulated entities. He is also frequently instructed on legislative drafting and advisory work.

Partner James Montado, previously identified as ‘Up and Coming’ in Dispute Resolution is now recognised as ‘Band 2’. James is described as a “very thorough lawyer who provides top advice to clients.” He frequently advises on insolvency disputes, as well as other contentious matters in the financial sector.

Described by Chambers and Partners as an “outstanding full-service firm”, ISOLAS has once again demonstrated their commitment to maintaining a high standard of business as they consistently achieve the top ranking, year on year.

Marcus Killick, CEO of the firm, commented: “I am delighted that ISOLAS LLP has once again achieved the Chambers and Partners top ranking, cementing its standard as a leading law firm. This has been achieved thanks in no small part to the diligent work ethic of the entire ISOLAS team. The team has successfully continued to assist new and existing clients throughout the pandemic with no loss of service. I would like to congratulate our lawyers on their continued success, in particular Christian Caetano and James Montado in the well-deserved enhancement of their previous rankings, and thank our loyal clients, whose testimonials are a credit to the firm.”

View ISOLAS LLP’s Global Rankings here.