ISOLAS LLP RANKED HIGHLY BY THE LEGAL 500 GUIDE

The firm has once again achieved a ranking in all Legal 500’s practice areas.

This year, as a result of it achieving the top Tier in TMT, the Firm is listed in three Tier 1 rankings alongside Banking & Finance and FinTech, with the guide saying: ‘One of two firms in Gibraltar able to service a FTSE 100 company. Good at working with UK legal firms’.

ISOLAS maintains its Tier 2 ranking in the remaining 8 other practice areas; Commercial, Corporate and M&A, Dispute Resolution, Gambling Law, Private Client, Real Estate and Construction, Shipping, Tax, and Investment Funds, with the guide saying: ‘Isolas is well resourced, good value and able to work well with internal legal teams and other external lawyers in different jurisdictions on complicated issues and transactions.’

Furthermore, Senior Partner Peter Isola and Christian Hernandez continue being ranked at the very highest level as “Hall of Fame”.

Six other lawyers have been listed in the elite “Leading Lawyers” ranking; Steven Caetano, Gaming; Samantha Grimes, Real Estate and Construction; Adrian Pilcher and Emma Lejeune, Private Client; Jonathan Garcia, FinTech; Joey Garcia, Investment Funds.

Partner Stuart Dalmedo is recognised for his expertise in Tax and newly awarded “Next Generation Partners” ranking together with James Montado in Dispute Resolution and Christian Caetano in Banking and Finance.

Newcomers to Legal 500, senior associates Danielle Victor (Dispute Resolution), and Michael Adamberry (Shipping), are both recognised by their clients and peers and achieve the rank of “Rising Star”.

Marcus Killick OBE, ISOLAS’ CEO, commenting on the firm’s strong rankings and newcomers, said: “This year’s rankings confirm ISOLAS standing as a leading law firm in Gibraltar with the knowledge and expertise required to best advise clients. On that note we must thank our clients and peers who have spoken so highly of us!”

The full rankings can be seen here https://www.legal500.com/firms/10290-isolas-llp/10322-gibraltar-gibraltar/