ISOLAS LLP Maintains Band 1 Ranking in Chambers Global 2025

ISOLAS LLP proudly announces its continued Band 1 ranking in General Business Law by Chambers & Partners in the 2025 Global Guide.

This recognition reaffirms the firm’s market leadership and expertise in key areas such as Corporate/Commercial, Financial Services, Dispute Resolution, Gaming, and Shipping.

Client testimonials, such as “ISOLAS delivers to an exceptional standard,” “ISOLAS’ strength lies in finding the perfect balance between expert knowledge and practical business advice,” and individual praise for Senior Partner Peter Isola “His knowledge and commercial understanding of all facets of business is unparalleled” underscore our commitment to quality.

ISOLAS LLP’s Band 1 ranking in General Business Law Corporate & Commercial, together with continued recognition in Dispute Resolution, Gaming and Shipping, showcases the firm’s comprehensive strengths and ability to meet diverse legal needs.

“This recognition from Chambers and Partners is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we are especially grateful to our clients for their valuable feedback,” said ISOLAS CEO Marcus Killick. “We are incredibly proud of this achievement and remain committed to providing our clients with exceptional service.”









