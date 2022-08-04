ISOLAS LLP is proud to announce the appointment of Stuart Dalmedo as Partner and appointment of Michael Adamberry and Nicholas Isola as Senior Associates

Stuart joined the firm as an Associate in 2016 from accountants Grant Thornton where he was working within their tax department (having last held the position of Tax Manager), and he was promoted to Senior Associate shortly thereafter in 2018.Stuart specialises in personal and corporate Tax structuring including cross border planning. He regularly advises firms setting up in Gibraltar and on their corporate, tax and regulatory aspects as well as high net worth individuals. He was appointed by the Government as a member of the Business Licensing Authority (BLA) in 2019, a position which he still holds today.

He is also an integral part of the firm’s Fintech Team and has been engaged in working on Regulatory applications before the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Stuart is ranked by the Legal 500 reflecting the standing Stuart holds with both his clients and peers, in a recent ranking the Legal 500 stated: ‘Stuart Dalmedo and his team have provided a highly professional service and demonstrated a strong commitment to resolving client issues.’

Stuart Dalmedo said: “I am absolutely delighted with my appointment as Partner. It is a major recognition to my commitment and work within the firm, and the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. The position of Partner can only be gained through years of experience that build relationships and trust, and I look forward to the development of my practice and continue to cement ISOLAS LLP position as a leading law firm within the jurisdiction and beyond.”

Welcoming Stuart to the Partnership, ISOLAS Senior Partner Peter Isola said “I want to congratulate Stuart on his new role as a Partner at ISOLAS LLP – his story of becoming a Partner is one of hard work and determination. His dedication to the firm’s clients and his colleagues has earned him his Partnership and we are looking forward to seeing him develop further his undoubted ability as a lawyer. As ISOLAS LLP continues to evolve and welcome more clients to Gibraltar, it is important we support the next generation of legal talent.”

Michael Adamberry and Nicholas Isola

ISOLAS LLP has also promoted Michael Adamberry and Nicholas Isola to Senior Associates.

Michael’s niche area of expertise is Data Protection & Privacy Law, on which he has written a number of articles and continues to participate in the EU consultative process on legal reforms in this area. He has sat on a number of expert panels and frequently presents to data protection officers and other privacy professionals on GDPR-related matters, at times in collaboration with the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority.

Nicholas works closely alongside Mark Isola QC specialising in employment, civil litigation, landlord and tenant, property and general insurance matters. Nick has assisted as junior counsel in several cases brought against major employers and businesses of Gibraltar, both at the Employment Tribunal and in the Supreme Court of Gibraltar, including claims for bullying and unfair dismissal.

On the promotions to Senior Associates ISOLAS CEO Marcus Killick said “Mike and Nick’s appointment to Senior Associate affirms ISOLAS commitment to continuously develop and invest in its people. Both Nick and Mike are truly deserving of this promotion”.