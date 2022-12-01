ISOLAS LLP Fintech practice retains Band 1 ranking in Chambers and Partners

Leading Gibraltar law firm ISOLAS has retained its Band 1 ranking from Chambers and Partners for its Fintech practice, with three of its lawyers receiving an individual ranking.

Chambers FinTech Guide 2023 is a deep dive into the performance of leading Fintech professionals globally, ranking 501 lawyers across 41 jurisdictions. The results are based on thousands of thorough research interviews, all conducted by Chambers’ independent research team.

The rankings highlight the firm’s expertise in the sector, as well as recognise the top individual talent at ISOLAS. In the last year, ISOLAS has continued to deliver for clients, including advising Systema and the SSW Group on their respective establishment of ‘experienced investor funds’ and in the case of SSW, this follows the establishment of their flagship crypto private fund in Gibraltar previously. The firm showcased its expertise in Gibraltar by contributing to Global Legal Insights Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulation, and contributed the jurisdiction’s chapter in Chambers and Partners ‘Doing Business In…’ 2022 guide. The firm also won ‘Best Law Firm in Fund Domicile’ at the 2022 Hedgeweek Europe Digital Asset awards.

Head of Fintech and Funds, Partner, Jonathan Garcia, has exceeded last year’s ranking, moving from Band 2 to the top-rated Band 1, joining Fintech Ambassador, Joey Garcia, who maintains his ranking and Associate Jake Collado has been recognised in the ‘potential’ ranks.

Alex Cobo, Systema Fund, said: “ISOLAS has everything we need, from a personal and professional standpoint. We know them very well and have been instrumental in our successful set-up. They are a top-notch firm and are one step ahead of issues or problems we might face in the future. They are also in touch with the regulator and have helped them as well understand what we are trying to achieve.”

Julian Harm, SSW Group said: “We chose ISOLAS because of their wealth of experience and the pragmatic approach to handling complex matters in the relatively new and evolving crypto fund industry.”

Peter Isola, ISOLAS Senior Partner, said: “I am extremely proud of the ISOLAS team for once again achieving a Band 1 ranking. The team are dedicated to their clients and contributions to Gibraltar’s regulatory framework – this ranking reflects the work they do every day.

“It is especially heartening to see Jonathan now recognized as Band 1; this properly recognizes his ability and practice in a year that had already seen him appointed Head of our firm’s Fintech and Funds practice following Joey Garcia’s appointment as our Fintech Ambassador. We look forward to continuing our work in the fintech industry and welcoming new clients who want to make the most of what Gibraltar has to offer.”

Jonathan Garcia, ISOLAS Head of Fintech and Funds, said: “It is great to see the firm retain its Band 1 ranking in a turbulent year for the Fintech industry globally. Rankings such as these highlight the value delivered to companies, regulators, and customers by our pragmatic and evolving legal advice.