ISOLAS LLP Continues To Grow

ISOLAS LLP is delighted to announce the addition of two new associates to its growing legal team. Letizia, who has been enrolled as a Solicitor, and Emily Pott, who has been admitted as a Barrister in the Supreme Court of Gibraltar, following their respective legal training with the firm.

Letizia graduated from Royal Holloway, University of London, with First-Class Honours in Law in 2022. She then completed the Legal Practice Course at BPP University Law School in London.

Letizia undertook the Gibraltar Professional Skills Course and the Professional Certificate of Competence in Gibraltar Law at the University of Gibraltar. Following completion of her training at ISOLAS LLP she has now been enrolled as a solicitor of the Supreme Court.

Letizia works alongside Partner Sarah Bray, focusing on property law, and regularly assists with LPAs. During her training contract, she undertook seats in Property Law, Private Client and Litigation.

Emily graduated from the University of Salford with First Class Honours in 2021, followed by a Master of Laws from Durham University in 2022. She completed the Bar Training Course at Manchester Metropolitan University in 2023.

Emily undertook the Gibraltar Professional Skills Course and the Professional Certificate of Competence in Gibraltar Law at the University of Gibraltar. Having completed her training at the firm she has now been admitted as a Barrister of the Supreme Court.

Emily began her training with ISOLAS in September 2023, undertaking seats in Litigation, Property, and Corporate/Commercial law.

CEO Marcus Killick OBE said “Letizia and Emily bring valuable skills and expertise to our growing practice. We are delighted to welcome them and look forward to their contributions and supporting their career progression within the firm.”

Letizia added: “As a qualified solicitor in Gibraltar I am proud to start my career at a leading firm that provides excellent opportunities for professional development. I am particularly grateful for their invaluable support during my training.”

Emily added: “I am pleased to have reached this next chapter in my career at ISOLAS LLP. I am grateful for the firm’s support and look forward to continuing my career here. In particular, I am excited to have been chosen to be part of the firm’s team, being led by the CEO, which is focusing on developing and embedding the use of Generative AI in the firm to further enhance the quality of service we provide to our clients.”