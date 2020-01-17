ISOLAS’ leading Fintech practice ranked Band 1 in Chambers & Partners

ISOLAS only Gibraltarian law firm to have three lawyers ranked

Gibraltar, 17 January 2020: ISOLAS LLP’s distinguished Fintech practice has been included in the newly-published Fintech rankings, as part of the Chambers Global edition for 2020, with three of its lawyers ranked.

Chambers described the firm as “a top-tier firm highly regarded for its expertise in advising on regulatory matters stemming from real-life blockchain implementations.

“The firm is an attractive choice for international players looking to establish themselves in the country by obtaining a DLT licence in Gibraltar. ISOLAS has further capability with respect to cryptocurrency, payments services and capital markets technology matters.”

Partner Joey Garcia is ranked Band 1, with clients saying that “his strengths are in his breadth of knowledge – he is a strong all-rounder for anything to do with FinTech and is an outstanding lawyer”.

He receives recognition for his deep understanding of the regulatory framework concerning distributed ledger technology. He has particular authority in issues arising from the use of cryptocurrency in organised crime, having contributed to a textbook on the subject with UNODC. This follows on from Joey’s original ranking in the top 12 practitioners in the world.

Partner Jonathan Garcia is ranked Band 2, described by a client as “knowledgeable and responsive”, with an excellent reputation for his capabilities in blockchain and cryptocurrency matters. He is experienced in advising start-ups on raising finance through initial coin offerings and receiving regulatory approval for their business activities in Gibraltar.

New to the rankings for this year is senior associate Karan Aswani, who has been named as an associate to watch for his expertise involving the corporate and regulatory implications of distributed ledger technologies, on which he advises a range of clients. He is applauded by sources, who say “he has a lot of patience, and takes the time to listen to you. He is very knowledgeable and professional.”

Clients said of the firm: “ISOLAS have been very helpful in the industry as they understand the legal framework and have contributed to the legislation – their advice is very useful.”

“They are very professional and have a close relationship with regulators. They are very hard-working and give us quick feedback.”

“Dynamic, responsive and easy to work with.”

Work highlights include the firm representing the international Xapo group, the protocol layer RSK, Beijing group Huobi, Mexico group Bitso, Berlin group Gnosis, London-based LMAX, and Warsaw based analytics group Coinfirm.

The Chambers Global Guide ranks the top lawyers and law firms in over 190 countries across the world. Chambers’ independent research is conducted by a London-based team of 200+ researchers conducting thousands of interviews in over 20 languages, both by phone and email.

Chambers assesses a full spectrum of categories, spanning client service, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, value for money and the depth of the team.

ISOLAS Senior Partner, Peter Isola, said: “These rankings are a testament to ISOLAS’ sector leading Fintech experience. They are a credit to the team’s hard work, and commitment to clients.

“Having been ranked for another year gives further credence to Joey and Jonathan’s status as international thought leaders and practitioners in the field and in Karan we have a great new talent to watch. I am extremely proud of everyone in the team.”