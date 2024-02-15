ISOLAS Lawyers Shine in Chambers & Partners Global Rankings, Demonstrating Dedication and Growth.

ISOLAS LLP’s remarkable performance shines through in their Band 1 rankings across multiple practice areas. Their continued success within Chambers Global’s areas of General Business Law (GBL), Dispute Resolution and Shipping, signifies the firm’s deep expertise and versatility, capable of catering to diverse legal needs. The rankings are testaments to their unparalleled service in these specific fields.

Beyond firm-wide recognition, individual accolades further cement ISOLAS LLP’s reputation for excellence.

Senior Partner Peter Isola’s exceptional record as a Band 1 lawyer for over 18 years speaks volumes of his leadership and impact within the legal community.

Similarly, Chambers continued recognition of Mark Isola KC, Band 2, James Montado, Band 2, Steven Caetano, Band 2 and Jonathan Garcia, Band 3 underscores the depth of talent and unwavering dedication present within the firm.

Two standout performances come from The Hon Neil Costa and Samantha Grimes, who as new entries, secure Band 3 positions in Dispute Resolution. These new entries highlight the firm’s top legal talent, ensuring they have the resources to serve clients effectively.

Further bolstering the team’s strength are Christian Caetano and Sarah Bray, who have both made the jump from the “Up & Coming” to Band 3 in GBL. This significant ascent speaks volumes about their expertise, solidifying their positions as sought-after legal professionals.

Adding to the momentum is Christian Hernandez, who now ranks Band 2 within GBL and Spotlight in Shipping. This accomplishment reflects his consistent growth and solidifies his reputation as a respected legal figure within his practice area.

“The recognition from Chambers and Partners affirms our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients,” said ISOLAS CEO Marcus Killick. “We are confident that this momentum will continue, and we look forward to celebrating further successes in the future. Congratulations to all!”