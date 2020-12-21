ISOLAS FinTech Practice Retains Band 1 by Chambers and Partners

Leading international legal directory, Chambers and Partners, recently released their FinTech 2021 rankings.

ISOLAS LLP’s dedicated FinTech department has once again been ranked Band 1, with Partners Joey Garcia and Jonathan Garcia achieving Band 1 and Band 2 respectively, and Senior Associate Karan Aswani labelled an ‘Associate to watch’.

FinTech 2021 features the top professional advisers with their fingers on the pulse. This year’s release includes 995 firm rankings and 393 individual rankings across a variety of professional services, including legal, venture capital, consulting and public relations.

Chambers described ISOLAS LLP as “a top-tier firm highly regarded for its expertise in advising on regulatory matters stemming from real-life blockchain implementations. The firm is an attractive choice for international players looking to establish themselves in the country by obtaining a Gibraltarian DLT licence. ISOLAS has further capability with respect to cryptocurrency, payment services and capital markets technology matters.”

Additionally, Joey Garcia was given recognition for his “deep understanding of the regulatory framework concerning distributed ledger technology”, and Jonathan Garcia for his “excellent reputation for his capabilities in blockchain and cryptocurrency matters”.