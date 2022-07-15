Isolas Appointments

ISOLAS is proud to announce Joey Garcia’s appointment as a Consultant and Fintech Ambassador to the firm. Joey will continue to work closely with the firm’s clients and develop the firm’s offering in this area as its Fintech Ambassador.

Joey is internationally recognized as a world leader in this growing area and has driven the Firm’s team and the Jurisdictions development in all areas of Fintech and Digital Assets.

Commenting on the appointment ISOLAS Senior Partner, Peter Isola said “I am delighted with Joey’s new role. He is recognized as a global leader and his role as Fintech Ambassador is a first in Gibraltar, in keeping with our innovative and forward-thinking approach and enables him the opportunity to take on an exciting and executive role with Xapo, one of the firm’s significant clients, and a leading fintech company. We look forward to continuing to work and service our clients with Joey in this new chapter, as he continues to lead international thinking in the development of Fintech and DLT”

Joey Garcia added, “In my new position with ISOLAS LLP I will become the first “Fintech Ambassador” for the firm and continue to work with and assist our absolute top-quality team in the delivery of these services – so there are no goodbyes to announce. I look forward to continuing to work with ISOLAS and to support them and their clients in the fintech space. We will stay ahead of the pack!”.

Following Joey’s move to his new role Jonathan Garcia, is appointed Head of Fintech. Jonathan already heads funds where recently the firm was awarded “Best Law Firm in Fund Domicile” having been shortlisted together with a distinguished group of European and Gibraltar law firms involved in this space.

The award recognizes Gibraltar’s offering as a leading fund domicile and ISOLAS Fund/Fintech team’s expertise in this space. An excellent recognition of his and the Firms expertise. Jonathan has been an invaluable member of the Fintech Team since its inception and worked across a significant number of very well-known DLT Applications with the Regulator in this area.