ISOLA Foundation Padel Tournament Raises £5,000 for GibSams Gibraltar

The Peter J Isola Foundation’s 4th Annual Charity Padel Tournament was a resounding success, raising £5,000 for Gibsams Gibraltar, a vital mental health helpline for anyone who needs support.

Thirty teams participated at the newly redeveloped Sotogrande Raquet Centre, which once again hosted the Tournament as the premier Padel Centre in the region. Trusted Novus Bank were the winners, led by the TN Bank Chairman Peter Caetano with Francis Holborn defeating Charles Isola and Basher Isola representing Anglo Hispano Co Ltd in the final.

Everyone enjoyed a well-deserved barbeque and drinks after the presentation of prizes to the winners.

The Hon Albert Isola CBE , Trustee of the Peter J Isola Foundation, presented the £5,000 donation to Gibsams Gibraltar. “We are incredibly grateful to the teams who participated and contributed to the success of the event and had some fun whilst supporting this fabulous Charity. The Isola Foundation is committed to supporting our community, and events like these bring us together for friendly competition while supporting worthy causes.”

For information about next year’s tournament, please contact Genevieve Bossino at genevieve.bossino@isolas.gi.