ISOLA Foundation Invests in Young People

The ISOLA Foundation is delighted to have supported the startup of “Teenline”, a new helpline dedicated to providing free, confidential counselling support to young people. Teenline was launched last week by Minister Christian Santos.

Research conducted by the Gibraltar Youth Service revealed a growing need for a dedicated helpline for young people. Many young individuals felt they had outgrown Childline and sought a more appropriate platform to share their challenges. Additionally, mental health has consistently emerged as a top issue on Childline’s helpline, highlighting the urgent need for specialised support.

Peter Isola Trustee of the ISOLA Foundation said, “We are delighted to have funded the launch of Teenline, in support of Childline Gibraltar’s fantastic initiative that will allow them to reach more young people and provide them with the support they need. The world is changing and the issues affecting teens and their mental health need further support. This is a great initiative which we are proud to be a part of.”