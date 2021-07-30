Is it Possible to set up a Company from the Comfort of your Own Home?

Have you had a bright idea? This is the perfect time to become an agent or consultant or start your own trading company.
Click here for more information on the advantages of Gibraltar.
Easy steps to becoming the boss of your own company
- Step One: Have a clear idea of the intended ownership structure and activity of your company.
- Step Two: Complete our Company Application Form and email it to us.
- Step Three: Our Company Administration Department checks your application form and the availability of your preferred company name.
- Step Four: You provide the usual, know your client (KYC), information and documents (passport, confirmation of current home address, reference letter, nature of the source of income, etc).
- Step Five: Our Compliance Department reviews your documents.
- Step Six: We issue you with an invoice that is easy for you to understand and you pay your invoice.
- Step Seven: We complete and submit company forms to the Gibraltar Company Registry.
- Step Eight: The Companies Registry issues your certificate of incorporation.
You will receive the same expertise guiding and helping you each step of the way as if you visited us in person, with no changes in the quality service from our team. The only difference is that you can manage the whole process from home.
Are you ready to start your Gibraltar company from the comfort of your own home?
We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.
Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.
The Europa Group is able to work in over 31 jurisdictions around the World and we are authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.
Contact us today to find out how we can help you.