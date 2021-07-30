Is it Possible to set up a Company from the Comfort of your Own Home?

Millions of people continue to be asked to work from home and hundreds of thousands of workers are out of work. Reports suggest that many people have reassessed their careers and used the opportunity to change direction and become their own boss. Have you had a bright idea? This is the perfect time to become an agent or consultant or start your own trading company.

Gibraltar is a stable, safe, low tax, and compliant European financial centre where you can enjoy efficient access to an English-law justice system. Above all, it is easy to do business in Gibraltar and access other markets, particularly the UK. Click here for more information on the advantages of Gibraltar. Easy steps to becoming the boss of your own company

Step One: Have a clear idea of the intended ownership structure and activity of your company.

Step Two: Complete our Company Application Form and email it to us.

Step Three: Our Company Administration Department checks your application form and the availability of your preferred company name.

Step Four: You provide the usual, know your client (KYC), information and documents (passport, confirmation of current home address, reference letter, nature of the source of income, etc).

Step Five: Our Compliance Department reviews your documents.

Step Six: We issue you with an invoice that is easy for you to understand and you pay your invoice.

Step Seven: We complete and submit company forms to the Gibraltar Company Registry.

Step Eight: The Companies Registry issues your certificate of incorporation.

Setting up a Gibraltar company remotely is simple and straight forward! You will receive the same expertise guiding and helping you each step of the way as if you visited us in person, with no changes in the quality service from our team. The only difference is that you can manage the whole process from home. Are you ready to start your Gibraltar company from the comfort of your own home?

