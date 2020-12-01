Investing in Cannabis Part 1: General Overview

December 14 | 10.00 – 11.00hrs (including 15 minutes Q&A)

Speaker: George McBride (Hanway Associates)

Price: £35 for GACO & GFIA Members; £50 for non-members

Target Audience: Compliance Officers & MLROs, Senior Management in Banks, professionals with clients investing or operating in the cannabis sector, any person interested in knowing more about Cannabis and latest Regulatory initiatives.

Cannabis reform has been progressing at a fast pace in recent times, particularly in the area of medical use. In recent days the sector has been buoyed by optimism of further deregulation on hopes that President-elect Joe Biden would provide a path to federal decriminalization of cannabis. Closer to home, the majority of European countries have legalized medical cannabis in recent years, although access remains inconsistent across the continent.

Despite growing liberalisation around medical cannabis, misconceptions still remain in many parts of the world. The aim of this GFIA seminar will be to highlight that the world of cannabis has developed significantly in many juridictions in terms of its legalization and supporting regulatory regimes for a wide variety of purposes including medical and health related uses.

Until now the Cannabis industry has been associated with the ‘Proceeds of Crime’ in many jurisdictions, including Gibraltar. That has prohibited the options available to individuals and companies connected to the industry and has therefore restricted the ability of the Banking and Funds sector to support this growth industry.

GFIA has been lobbying in Gibraltar to ensure that investments can be made in cannabis businesses when it is legal where the activity is being undertaken. We are confident that we are on the cusp of significant changes in this area that we think will benefit our sector in the near future. GFIA believes this could lead to significant interest in our jurisdiction as the place of choice for this burgeoning sector.