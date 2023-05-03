GANT is excited to organise our next event with Gaurang Torvekar and Coinsillium Gibraltar:

Title: Interoperable NFTs: Web3 Assets in the Multiverse

Date: 18th May 2023

Time: 6pm onwards

Venue: Freska, World Trade Center

Gaurang Torvekar, the co-founder and CEO of Indorse, is a seasoned blockchain expert with seven years of experience under his belt. His expertise lies in writing Smart Contracts and developing blockchain-based projects, from token sales to NFT collections and DeFi projects.

Organised by the Gibraltar Association for New Technologies and hosted by Coinsilium Gibraltar, this event will focus on the hot topic of NFT interoperability in Metaverses and web3 games. Gaurang and his team have taken the lead in developing a new NFT standard, ERC-5606: Multiverse NFTs. These NFTs are the future of digital items as they can be represented across multiple platforms, ensuring their interoperability. Join us for an insightful discussion on the potential of Multiverse NFTs and their role in shaping the future of gaming and blockchain.

If you would like to RSVP to this event please email denise@coinsilium.com