Insurance – market developments by Fenchurch Global Ltd

Insurance – market developments by Ed Gooda FCII SIRM, Managing Director, Fenchurch Global Ltd

There is a considerable amount of insurance business being underwritten in Gibraltar and placed into the Lloyd’s and London market.

It will be no surprise to Gibraltar based insurers to hear that we have been trading in a soft market for many years now – that is to say that there has been so much competition in the market with insurers competing against each other for new business that premiums have not been rising. Lloyd’s as the oldest and most established insurance market in the world has been taking action to pull the market back to profitability with some success; but this has come at a price. Many brokers are now struggling to place business into the Lloyd’s and London insurance market, in particular areas such as professional indemnity and marine have seen insurers move away from these classes of business. The insurers still happy to underwrite such risks are putting their rates up and being more selective about which risks they underwrite. This is causing a problem for many brokers, some of whom tell me that insurers’ service levels are also declining. What is the answer?

Thirty or forty years ago the answer would have been ‘well, that’s tough, that’s the market and there is nothing that can be done about it’. But today much insurance is transacted in a different way, many insurers rely on agents – typically called ‘Managed General Agents’ (MGAs) to bring business to them. An MGA looks like an insurer and feels like an insurer – but is not an insurer! In fact an MGA just introduces business to the insurer. A good example is found in motor insurance – when we buy insurance through an aggregator site such as Comparethemarket or Gocompare, the majority of the companies selling insurance are MGAs. In motor insurance the vast majority of UK MGAs attract business in this way and often place the motor risk with a Gibraltar based insurer. So, with fewer professional indemnity and motor insurers in the market and prices rising, this breeds an opportunity for MGAs to enter this space. MGAs in turn place the risks that they underwrite with insurers in Lloyd’s, the London market and elsewhere. More recently MGAs have been able to access alternative forms of insurance such as reinsurance capacity and Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) which is essentially a different form of insurance capacity from untraditional markets such as banks and hedge funds. Lloyd’s is currently considering how it, as a market, will manage the prospect of ILS capacity into the Lloyd’s market. And this at a time when the entire market is being transformed; electronic claim files were introduced to the Lloyd’s and London market about 15 years ago and following an initiative last year the market has now embraced electronic placement of risks throughout the London market including Lloyd’s. None of this could have been achieved without the sponsorship and support of the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA), London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association (LIIBA) and the International Underwriting Association (IUA). Lloyd’s expects 70% of business to be transacted in this way by the end of the year.

As I wonder around the Gibraltar insurance market, I often hear some local brokers suggesting that they have restricted access to London based insurers and there is a perception that some portfolios of business are too small for large Lloyd’s and London market insurers. This fascinates me because as I wonder around Fenchurch Street and Leadenhall Street in London I am hearing a different message – Lloyd’s and London market insurers tell me that they are interested in niche portfolios of profitable business. An opportunity perhaps for Gibraltar based brokers to consider opening their own MGAs or seeking delegated underwriting authority from supportive insurers.

We live in uncertain times and Brexit is naturally of huge concern to all of us as individuals, employees and businesses as well as our families in Spain and Gibraltar. What Brexit might look like is uncertain but we can be sure of 2 things: firstly, there will be pain along the way, the road will be bumpy; secondly, we are a tough, resilient and entrepreneurial bunch, we will get through this and we will come out of this stronger than ever. Never before has it been so important to pull together as a market for the benefit of our policyholders, our staff and their families businesses.as well as our.