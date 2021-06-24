Increase in Social Insurance contributions announced

HM Government of Gibraltar has today announced an increase in the minimum and maximum amount of Social Insurance payable. This is to be applied as from 1st July 2021.

Currently, Social Insurance (“SI”) is payable by employees, employers and self-employed persons, in order to help to fund Gibraltar’s statutory pensions and health service.

Employers and self-employed individuals pay at a rate of 20% of earnings, and employees at a rate of 10% of earnings. However, this is subject to a minimum amount being payable weekly, as well as a maximum amount payable.

The rates of 20% and 10% remain unchanged. However the minimum and maximum amounts are to increase as follows:

From (per week) To (per week) Increase (per week) Employee’s – minimum £6.05 £12.10 £6.05 Employee’s – maximum £30.25 £36.30 £6.05 Employer’s – minimum £18.15 £28.00 £9.85 Employer’s – maximum £40.15 £50.00 £9.85 Self-employed – minimum £12.10 £25.00 £12.90 Self-employed – maximum £36.85 £50.00 £13.15

The Government’s press release can be seen here

The impact of this can be illustrated by the following examples:

Annual increase in SI contributions Annual earnings1 Employee’s Employer’s Self-employed £15,6002 nil £512 £684 £17,000 £127 £512 £684 £18,8763 and above £315 £512 £684

1 assuming earned over 52 weeks of working

2 based on planned minimum wage for employees for 2021/22, assuming a 40 hour week

3 at this point the SI calculated at 20% reaches the cap of £36.30 per week, so any further increase in earnings should not increase SI contributions.

For further information on personal tax, social insurance or other payroll matters please contact either myself or stephen.carreras@gi.ey.com