Ince adds Head of Fiduciary to Gibraltar practice

10 August 2020, Gibraltar: International legal and professional services firm Ince has today announced the appointment of Heather Adamson ACCA as Head of Fiduciary in Gibraltar.

In her new role, Heather will lead Ince’s consultancy service in the region, with a focus on company management, accountancy and compliance services.

Heather is a chartered certified accountant with over a decade of experience working within the financial services sector. She joins Ince from Juno Services, where she served as Director and was responsible for the administration of around 40 funds and 250 fiduciary clients, including a number already operating in Gibraltar.

Heather is an active member of the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA), which is an association representing the interests of the funds and investments sector in Gibraltar. The objective of GFIA is to develop and maintain Gibraltar as a specialised investments jurisdiction of choice within Europe.

This new addition in Gibraltar follows the launch of Ince Gibraltar in April 2019, and the appointment of Anne Rose as Head of Shipping in the region in October of the same year who then began working on building the shipping practice in collaboration with Dr. Jan Hungar, Head of Corporate & Finance and Partner in Ince’s Hamburg office.

Commenting on the appointment, Adrian Biles, Chief Executive of The Ince Group said:

“I am pleased to today announce the appointment of Heather Adamson as Head of Fiduciary at Ince Gibraltar. Ince are committed to building the best possible team across our vast network and Heather is a talented individual with key experience within this region, who will ensure we continue to offer high-quality service to our clients across the world.”

Peter Howitt, Managing Partner at Ince Gibraltar said:

“I am glad that we have made another excellent addition to the team here in Gibraltar, especially someone with the experience that Heather will bring. I know that she has a deep understanding of fiduciary practices in the region and I look forward to working with her to further develop our practice”

Speaking on her new role, Heather Adamson said:

“I am excited to undertake my new role at Ince. I have an intricate knowledge of the Fiduciary market here in Gibraltar and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver top class consultancy for our clients.”