Improve your knowledge on ESG

Date: 27th June 2023

Time: 10:00am (Gibraltar)

Platform: Zoom

Our speakers are :

Whether you’re a seasoned professional in the investment field or new to ESG, this session will provide you with valuable knowledge and tools to enhance your understanding of ESG regulations, strategies, and implementation. Expand your expertise and stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly growing and influential sector.

Register by emailing our coordinators at info@gfia.gi . An invoice will be sent once you have registered and an attendance link will be sent upon payment. Price for this seminar is : £20 for members / £35 for non members

Arianne Costa, Senior Manager – Deloitte LimitedIsha Gupta – Regulatory specialist Manager – Deloitte LLPIdo Eisenberg, CFA – Head of Investment Management & Wealth – ESG advisory team at Deloitte LLPMorgan Jones – ESG Sustainable Finance – Director at Deloitte LLP