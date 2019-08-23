How Your “Side-Project” Could Be The Next Most Recognisable Company.

Not many people are aware that some of the world’s top brands and companies have all had humble beginnings, often starting out as a “side -project”. Everyone has an idea for a new venture, project or company. Europa Trust Company Ltd reports on famous company beginnings and how they can inspire you to create your own company.

A “side-project” is defined as something a person develops and does aside from their main objective or job. Today, many people busy themselves with developing side projects in-between their daily employment. Some of the most recognisable companies have started out as small projects or hobbies in a garage, a house, and even a university dormitory room.

Apple

In 1976, Steve Jobs worked a night shift at Atari and Steve Wozniak worked as an engineer at HP. In their spare time the two worked in a garage, building a computer which would later become the Apple I.Years later, the company that started out as a side-project, revolutionised the technology industry by developing the iMac, iPod, iTunes and the iPhone.

Facebook

Facebook originally started as a Harvard University dormitory room side-project from its founder, Mark Zuckerburg’s studies in 2003. With his friends help he developed the social networking site to expand to other colleges and universities around America. By 2004, the side-project turned into a thriving business and today, Facebook has over 1.59 billion daily active users.

Instagram

Instagram was also a side-project for its founder, Kevin Systrom who, during the day, worked as a project manager for a company. At night and at the weekends, he would teach himself to code. In 2010, he launched Instagram and had 100,000 users in the first week. In 2012, Facebook bought his company for $1 billion.

Spanx

In the late 1990’s, Sara Blakely was a door-to-door fax-machine sales person. One evening while getting ready to go out to a client meeting, she decided to cut the feet out of her pantyhose. The result inspired Blakely to further develop her idea. After work, she would sit at night writing her own patents and researching manufacturers. In 2000, she launched Spanx, a woman shape-wear company. In 2012, she was named the youngest female self-made billionaire.

Everyone has an idea for a new venture, project or company. These examples of famous company humble beginnings can inspire you to create your own company and develop your brand.